Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 4

April 2 Chelsea's on-loan Brazilian international Alexandre Pato scored on his debut to help push pathetic Aston Villa to the verge of inevitable relegation with a seventh successive Premier League defeat on Saturday.

Pato, the former Milan starlet who has been kicking his heels since joining from Corinthians two months ago, came on as a 25th-minute substitute and was immediately involved in the move which led to Ruben Loftus-Cheek netting his first league goal.

On the verge of halftime, Pato -- known as 'the Duck' -- broke his duck, picking himself up after being fouled in the box by Aly Cissokho to convert from the penalty spot.

Villa, who got rid of manager Remi Garde in the week, were hopeless after the break as Pedro scored twice for Chelsea and the home fans' misery, amid sustained protests against owner Randy Lerner, was completed when Alan Hutton was sent off for a second yellow card offence. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)