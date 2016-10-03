Oct 3 Aston Villa have sacked manager Roberto Di Matteo, the Championship club said on Monday.

"Aston Villa Football Club has today parted company with manager Roberto Di Matteo," the club said in a statement on their website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"The club decided to act following a run of disappointing results which has the left the team occupying 19th position in the Championship."

Di Matteo took over in June after the club were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Assistant coach Steve Clarke will take charge as caretaker manager during the search for a new boss, the club added. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)