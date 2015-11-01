LONDON Nov 1 Former Arsenal midfielder Remi Garde will be named as Aston Villa's new manager on Monday, according to British media reports.

The Premier League's bottom club, who face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, sacked Tim Sherwood last week after only eight months in charge at Villa Park.

Frenchman Garde, 49, managed Olympique Lyonnais from 2011-14, guiding them to the French Cup in 2012.

Kevin MacDonald will be in charge for Villa's trip to Tottenham.

Villa have managed one win from their opening 10 league games, picking up just four points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)