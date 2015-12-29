Dec 29 Aston Villa manager Remi Garde said he was 'very concerned' about his team's situation following Monday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Norwich City, which left them bottom of the table after 19 games, 11 points adrift of safety.

Goals from Norwich duo Jonny Howson and Dieumerci Mbokani meant that Villa stretched their winless run to 18 games, and left Garde still awaiting his first win as manager since taking over from Tim Sherwood in November.

"I am very concerned, of course, about the situation. But I still believe we are still capable of winning games. I am sure we will," Garde told reporters after the game.

"Unfortunately this season has been a very difficult run for Villa. But I am working with my players during this bad moment.

"Sometimes in football you have to cope with this kind of situation. We will all-together. We are playing for a big club. I am managing a big club, I know that."

Garde has been assured by the club's hierarchy that he will receive funds for players he wants in January but the Frenchman said he was only focussed on Saturday's clash with second-from-bottom Sunderland.

"I am working on that. But then we have a game first -- a very important match against Sunderland. Then we will see," Garde said.

"I am working on it -- the club with me -- and we will see what happens in January." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)