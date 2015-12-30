Dec 30 Aston Villa will aim to sign Chelsea's out-of-favour striker Loic Remy when the January transfer window opens, manager Remi Garde said on Wednesday, as he bids to secure the West Midlands club's Premier League status for next season.

Villa, who are last on the table with just eight points from 19 games and 11 points behind safety, will hope Remy can solve their problems in attack, having netted just 15 goals so far in the league.

"Loic is a guy I know well, he would be an interesting player for the team. I can't tell you (our chances of signing him)," Garde told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he is interested in the 28-year-old.

"He is part of some players I am trying to attract to Aston Villa, for sure. Loic is quite a special one, he knows the country, the league. I also have some targets that would be this level maybe without knowing the country and the league.

"The situation is not the best one you could dream of to speak with players. But what I have done already doesn't show me that nobody wants to join this football club."

Monday's 2-0 loss to Norwich City meant that Villa stretched their winless run to 18 games, and left Garde still awaiting his first win as manager since taking over from Tim Sherwood in November.

Garde also said Saturday's match against second-from-bottom Sunderland is not a make-or-break clash for the club.

"The team has to build a new story. I am still very frustrated not to have won a game in this country, for sure," Garde said.

"I still have an optimist view. I am still thinking the victory will come soon and that will change the mood of the changing room.

"Sunderland is a very important game but it's not the last chance we will have. There are a lot of points to play for." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)