LONDON, March 29 Premier League strugglers Aston Villa parted company with manager Remi Garde on Tuesday, almost five months after he took over, the club said on its website.

"Manager Remi Garde has today left Aston Villa Football Club by mutual consent," Villa said.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Remi for all his efforts during a difficult period and wish him well in the future."

Bottom club Villa have lost their last six league games and are 12 points behind fourth-from-bottom Norwich City with seven games remaining. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)