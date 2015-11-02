Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON Nov 2 Aston Villa have appointed Frenchman Remi Garde as their manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Garde has been taking a break since leaving Olympique Lyonnais, where he was in charge from 2011-14.
"Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Remi Garde as our new manager," the Midlands club said on their website (www.avfc.co.uk).
"The 49-year-old Frenchman is widely regarded as one of Europe's most exciting coaches and has agreed a contract that will run until the end of season 2018/19."
The club sacked Tim Sherwood on Oct.25 after taking only one point from his last nine league games. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".