LONDON Nov 2 Aston Villa have appointed Frenchman Remi Garde as their manager on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Garde has been taking a break since leaving Olympique Lyonnais, where he was in charge from 2011-14.

"Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Remi Garde as our new manager," the Midlands club said on their website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"The 49-year-old Frenchman is widely regarded as one of Europe's most exciting coaches and has agreed a contract that will run until the end of season 2018/19."

The club sacked Tim Sherwood on Oct.25 after taking only one point from his last nine league games. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)