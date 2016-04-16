LONDON, April 16 Aston Villa's unbroken 28-year stint in the English top flight ended on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The seven-times English champions were relegated after they lost for the ninth successive Premier League match, the second worst run in their history, after they fell to 11 straight defeats in 1963.

Villa, who won the European Cup in 1982, a year after their last English title success, have been bottom since the end of October.

They have been ever-present members of the Premier League since it started in 1992 and have played in the top flight since 1988. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)