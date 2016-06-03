Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
LONDON, June 3 Roberto di Matteo is the new manager of Aston Villa, the former English champions said on their website on Friday.
The 46-year-old Italian, who won the Champions League during a short spell in charge of Chelsea, takes over weeks after the club were relegated from the Premier League.
"It's a wonderful honour for me to become manager of this great football club, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of taking Aston Villa back to its rightful place," Di Matteo said.
Villa endured a dreadful season, sacking manager Tim Sherwood in October as well as his replacement Remi Garde in March. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.