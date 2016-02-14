Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 6

LONDON Feb 14 Liverpool pushed Aston Villa even closer to relegation when they crushed the Premier League's bottom club 6-0 on Sunday leading to a mass exodus of home fans long before the final whistle at Villa Park.

Liverpool went ahead when Daniel Sturridge, who has been injured for most of the season, headed in after 16 minutes before former Villa winger James Milner doubled their lead with an inswinging free kick eight minutes later.

Villa collapsed midway through the second half conceding four goals in 13 minutes with Emre Can starting the blitz with a 25-metre shot that beat keeper Mark Bunn after 57 minutes.

Divock Origi burst through to make it 4-0 a minute after coming on as a substitute before England defender Nathaniel Clyne made it 5-0 with a tap-in and Kolo Toure headed a sixth in the 70th.

The victory ended Liverpool's run of five matches without a win in all competitions.

