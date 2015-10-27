LONDON Oct 27 Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has been charged with improper conduct following an incident in the tunnel after Saturday's defeat by Swansea City, the Football Association said.

The former England international was caught on camera appearing to confront officials after Swansea's 2-1 away win. He has until Thursday to reply to the charge.

The FA said in a statement on Tuesday that no action would be taken over a clash between Richards and Federico Fernandez.

The incident during the game was missed by the match officials but captured on video and referred to a three-strong former elite referees panel.

"The panel did not find that either player had committed an act of violent conduct," the FA said.

The defeat was bottom club Villa's sixth consecutive Premier League reverse and resulted in the dismissal of manager Tim Sherwood on Sunday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)