LONDON Oct 25 Aston Villa have sacked manager Tim Sherwood, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

"The Board has monitored the performances closely all season and believes the results were simply not good enough and that a change was imperative," said a statement on the official website (www.avfc.co.uk).

A 2-1 home defeat by Swansea City on Saturday was their sixth league defeat in a row and Villa could be bottom of the table if other results go against them on Sunday.

Sherwood was appointed in February and won six of his 23 games, losing 16. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)