March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a routine win at hapless Aston Villa that boosted their Premier League title ambitions.

The England striker ended Villa's resistance just before halftime with his 17th goal in his last 20 league appearances and then struck again just after the break, assisted on each occasion by a superb delivery from Dele Alli.

The victory for Spurs consigned bottom-placed Villa to a 20th league defeat of the season while Mauricio Pochettino's side moved two points adrift of leaders Leicester City at the top of the table.

Second-placed Spurs also extended their lead over their north London rivals Arsenal, in third place, to six points.

Leicester have the chance to restore their five-point lead when they host struggling Newcastle United on Monday.

For Villa, though, relegation looks a certainty as they lie eight points adrift of 19th-placed Newcastle at the foot of the table. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, by Alan Baldwin)