Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 11 Newcastle United's Alan Pardew was named Premier League manager of the season on Friday to cap an impressive campaign in which he turned his unfancied side into contenders for Champions League qualification.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was named player of the season.
Newcastle are fifth in the table with one game to play at Everton on Sunday and could qualify for the Champions League if other results go their way.
Former Charlton Athletic and West Ham United manager Pardew has won plaudits for rebuilding his side with some astute moves in the transfer market.
In place of Andy Carroll, who joined Liverpool for 35 million pounds ($56.34 million) in January 2011, Pardew brought in strikers Demba Ba in June and Papiss Cisse in January this year.
The Senegalese duo have scored 29 league goals between them and Pardew also did well to sign France midfielder Yohan Cabaye in the close season.
Belgian international Kompany has led league leaders City to the brink of their first top-flight crown since 1968.
The centre back has been at the heart of a well-orchestrated defence that has conceded six goals fewer than title rivals Manchester United. ($1 = 0.6212 British pounds) (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.