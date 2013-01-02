UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
LONDON Jan 2 Newcastle United have given European champions Chelsea permission to hold transfer talks with Senegal striker Demba Ba, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Chelsea have made an official offer for Demba Ba which has triggered the release clause in the player's contract," Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).
"The club have given the player permission to speak to Chelsea and therefore he will not be included in the squad for tonight's (league) game against Everton."
Newcastle did not give details of the release clause in Ba's contract but media reports suggest it is around 7 million pounds ($11.38 million).
($1 = 0.152 British pounds) (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto