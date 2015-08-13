LONDON Aug 13 England left back Leighton Baines will be out for at least three months following an operation on the ankle injury he sustained on the eve of the new season, his club Everton said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old had only just returned after undergoing ankle surgery in May.

"Everything had been perfect in Leighton's programme and he worked extremely hard in pre-season," manager Roberto Martinez told the club website (www.evertonfc.com).

"He looked refreshed, he looked strong and he looked at a really, really good level. Then, in training, he blocks a ball and it hits him exactly in the same area where he had surgery.

"It's one of those tough moments that you have to take as a player," said Martinez.

Everton, who started the Premier League campaign with a 2-2 home draw against promoted Watford last weekend, travel to Southampton on Saturday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ian Chadband)