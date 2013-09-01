Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, Sept 1 Tottenham Hotspur's Wales winger Gareth Bale has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said on Sunday.
"He is going to join Real Madrid and he has left us with great memories from last season which every Tottenham fan cherishes," Villas-Boas told reporters after his side had lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League.
"He has moved on and we have moved on as well." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey and Sonia Oxley)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.