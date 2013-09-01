LONDON, Sept 1 Tottenham Hotspur's Wales winger Gareth Bale has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said on Sunday.

"He is going to join Real Madrid and he has left us with great memories from last season which every Tottenham fan cherishes," Villas-Boas told reporters after his side had lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League.

"He has moved on and we have moved on as well." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey and Sonia Oxley)