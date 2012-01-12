Jan 12 Italy striker Mario Balotelli added
to his long list of madcap antics on Thursday when he parked his
Bentley outside a Manchester school and wandered in to find a
toilet.
The Manchester City player, famous for a series of stunts
including setting off fireworks inside his house, arrived at the
Xaverian College unannounced with friends and spent 20 minutes
on the premises.
"Balotelli parked his Bentley outside then came in and was
asking where the toilets were, then he went to the teacher's
staff room," student Edward Gasson told the Manchester Evening
News.
"After that he was just walking round campus like he owned
the place and everyone was following him around. It was amazing
to see him but it was a bit ridiculous for him to come here -
you would never expect it to happen."
