April 12 Manchester City's troubled striker
Mario Balotelli has settled his differences with manager Roberto
Mancini and could stay at the Premier League club for two more
years, his agent said on Thursday.
Controversy has followed the Italian from his rebellious
teenage years at Inter Milan to City where his latest
indiscretion was another red card in the weekend defeat by
Arsenal.
Media reports have speculated Balotelli could be sold to
boyhood club AC Milan in the close season given his catalogue of
bad behaviour but Mino Raiola has denied the rumours.
"I am in Manchester but not for any transfer business. I
have talked with Mario and Mancini, there was a moment of
tension but now the situation is calmer," the agent told Sky
Italia TV.
"Mario has understood his errors, he is special in every
way, sometimes he makes mistakes without meaning to. There is
enormous pressure from the fans on Mario but Manchester City do
not intend to sell him.
"He must grow here then in one or two years, we'll see,"
added Raiola.
Mancini knew about his compatriot's wild streak having
managed him at Inter but still brought him to Manchester in
August 2010 for 22 million euros ($28.9 million).
Some fans are blaming the 21-year-old, whose escapades away
from the pitch include setting fire to his bathroom with
fireworks, for mega-rich City slipping five points behind
leaders Manchester United in the race for the league title.
However, Raiola said that although Balotelli will finish his
career in Italy, trophies with City are his immediate priority.
"He must stay here, it is not true he is unhappy. When he
leaves England he will do it as a winner," the agent said.
Balotelli's antics have led Italy coach Cesare Prandelli to
question his presence in his Euro 2012 squad.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)