LONDON Dec 5 Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the Football Association for a social media post, the FA said on Friday.

The Italian forward apologised on Tuesday for his Instagram post, subsequently deleted, which appeared to contain potentially racist and anti-Semitic references.

"It is alleged the Liverpool player breached FA Rule E3 in that his posting was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," the FA said on their website.

"It is further alleged that this is an 'Aggravated Breach' as defined by FA Rule E3 as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief."

Balotelli has until Dec. 15 to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)