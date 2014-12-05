Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
LONDON Dec 5 Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the Football Association for a social media post, the FA said on Friday.
The Italian forward apologised on Tuesday for his Instagram post, subsequently deleted, which appeared to contain potentially racist and anti-Semitic references.
"It is alleged the Liverpool player breached FA Rule E3 in that his posting was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," the FA said on their website.
"It is further alleged that this is an 'Aggravated Breach' as defined by FA Rule E3 as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief."
Balotelli has until Dec. 15 to respond to the charge.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):