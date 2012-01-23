(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 23 Manchester City striker
Mario Balotelli has been charged with violent conduct following
an incident in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham
Hotspur, the FA said on Monday.
Balotelli appeared to stamp on the head of Spurs midfielder
Scott Parker but referee Howard Webb took no action and the
Italian scored the stoppage-time penalty which sealed City's 3-2
win.
Balotelli, who could be banned for four matches, has until
1800 GMT on Wednesday to appeal.
If he decides to appeal he would be available for the League
Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday but if
the appeal failed he could face an even longer suspension.
City defender Joleon Lescott will not face any action for an
incident during the same game when he clashed with Spurs
defender Younes Kaboul.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)