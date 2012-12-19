LONDON Dec 19 Mario Balotelli has accepted a fine of two weeks' wages from Manchester City after withdrawing his appeal against disciplinary action taken against him by the Premier League champions, the club said on Wednesday.

The Italian striker, who was fined by City after a series of well-documented misdemeanours on and off the pitch last season, had been due to have his case heard by a Premier League panel on Wednesday but the hearing was cancelled.

"After amicable talks between the parties, as a sign of respect for (coach) Roberto Mancini, the supporters and the club, Mario Balotelli has chosen to accept a two-week fine levied upon him by the Club and withdraw his disciplinary appeal," a City statement said.

"Mario remains available for selection for all forthcoming fixtures."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)