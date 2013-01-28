MANCHESTER, England Jan 28 Manchester City's volatile striker Mario Balotelli could soon be on his way back to his native Italy with sources familiar with the talks saying AC Milan and Juventus are interested in a deal.

The English champions have been talking to the Serie A clubs in the past 24 hours with Milan widely reported to have offered around 20 million euros ($26.92 million) plus add-ons for the 22-year-old but this has fallen short of City's price tag.

City have not been actively trying to sell Balotelli, who has never been far from the headlines with a series of on and off-field antics, but if he were to leave the club in this month's transfer window it would not be on a loan deal.

Balotelli joined City from Inter Milan in 2010 for around 22 million euros and has had a sometimes troubled time at the club, including clashes with manager and compatriot Roberto Mancini and disciplinary issues.

