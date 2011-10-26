Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
LONDON Oct 26 Scotland international midfielder Barry Bannan will miss Aston Villa's Premier League match at Sunderland on Saturday after being suspended by the club while they carry out an inquiry after he was involved in a motorway crash on Sunday.
Bannan, 21, was arrested by police on suspicion of drink driving -- along with Shrewsbury Town striker James Collins, a former Villa player -- and was subsequently bailed.
Villa boss Alex McLeish, said in a statement issued to the media: "Barry Bannan has been suspended while the club carries out internal enquiries into allegations which arose last weekend.
"He will not be available for this weekend's game at Sunderland."
Bannan, who has played nine times for Scotland, was involved in the accident on the M1 motorway at around 0430GMT on Sunday morning. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.