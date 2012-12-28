Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
LONDON Dec 28 Former Dutch international Edgar Davids has taken over as sole head coach at English League Two club Barnet after the departure of Mark Robson, with whom he previously shared the role.
Davids, 39, joined Barnet in October as joint head coach alongside Robson but the club have struggled this season and currently lie three points above the relegation zone.
"Edgar Davids will continue in his role as head coach and will take full responsibility for all first team footballing matters," Barnet said on its website (www.barnetfc.com). (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.