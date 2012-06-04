Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
LONDON, June 4 Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was arrested on Monday after an incident outside a Liverpool nightclub.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said four men had been questioned, two of them over a public order offence.
"Following an altercation in Eberle Street, Liverpool city centre, in the early hours of this morning, four men have been arrested on suspicion of affray," a police statement said.
"Two 21-year-old men were arrested at the scene in the early hours of this morning and another two men, a 20-year-old from the Liverpool area and a 29-year-old from the Widnes area, were arrested this afternoon."
The police added that all four men were later released on bail pending further enquiries.
The Liverpool-born Barton, 29, will serve a 12-match ban at the start of next season after being found guilty of violent conduct following his sending-off in QPR's final Premier League game of last term against his former club Manchester City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)
