May 17 Joey Barton has accepted an FA charge against him for violent conduct against Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in Sunday's clash which clinched the Premier League title for City.

However, the Queens Park Rangers midfielder has denied a second charge of alleged violent conduct against City's Vincent Kompany, the English FA said in a statement.

Barton was sent off for elbowing Carlos Tevez and then kicked Sergio Aguero and appeared to try to head-butt Kompany before being escorted off the pitch. He has requested a personal hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.

"As Barton had already been dismissed, both of these incidents fell outside of the jurisdiction of the referee" the statement said.

Queens Park Rangers said "a full investigation in relation to Joey Barton's dismissal and subsequent events against Manchester City on Sunday will be carried out following the conclusion of his FA hearing".

The club said it would make no further comment at this stage. (Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick Johnston)