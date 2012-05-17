May 17 Joey Barton has accepted an FA charge
against him for violent conduct against Manchester City's Sergio
Aguero in Sunday's clash which clinched the Premier League title
for City.
However, the Queens Park Rangers midfielder has denied a
second charge of alleged violent conduct against City's Vincent
Kompany, the English FA said in a statement.
Barton was sent off for elbowing Carlos Tevez and then
kicked Sergio Aguero and appeared to try to head-butt Kompany
before being escorted off the pitch. He has requested a personal
hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.
"As Barton had already been dismissed, both of these
incidents fell outside of the jurisdiction of the referee" the
statement said.
Queens Park Rangers said "a full investigation in relation
to Joey Barton's dismissal and subsequent events against
Manchester City on Sunday will be carried out following the
conclusion of his FA hearing".
The club said it would make no further comment at this
stage.
