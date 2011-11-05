LONDON Nov 5 David Beckham wants an Englishman
to take charge of the England team when Italian Fabio Capello
leaves the job after next year's European championship.
Beckham, the former England skipper who played 115 times for
his country -- more than any other outfield player -- told BBC
Sport in an interview filmed in Los Angeles: "Ideally of course
we want an English manager leading the England team, simple as
that.
"But we haven't had those options in the last few years so
we've had a manager that has been successful all over the world
in Fabio Capello.
"But going forward, every Englishman would want an English
manager."
Beckham also said Wayne Rooney should be selected in the
squad for Euro 2012, even though the striker is banned for the
first three matches unless the English FA wins the appeal it has
made to UEFA, European soccer's governing body, to get the
punishment reduced.
Rooney was suspended by UEFA for hacking Montenegro's
Miodrag Dzudovic in last month's Euro 2012 qualifier in
Podgorica but Beckham said Rooney should be included in
Capello's 23-man list.
"He is such an important player for our country and once we
get through those first stages, that's when a player like Wayne
Rooney will come into play," said the LA Galaxy midfielder.
"Obviously it's disappointing he's going to miss those games
but, if you have a chance of taking a player like Wayne, you
have to take him of course."
He also reiterated his desire, even at the age of 36, to be
part of the Britain team which will be taking part in the soccer
tournament at the Olympics for the first time since 1960 next
year in London.
"All kids think about it," he said, "I might be 36 years
old, but I'm still a kid when it comes to leading my country, so
yeah: we all dream about it and think about it: if it happens I
would be honoured."
Beckham helped Galaxy reach Major League Soccer's Western
Conference final this week, but although his five-year contract
with the club ends later this month, he said his future was
still undecided.
Asked about a possible move to Paris St Germain, Beckham
said he knew they had shown an interest, but nothing had been
finalised.
"I personally have not spoken to them yet but obviously
there is interest, " he said.
"But there is also interest in me staying here, and interest
in me going to certain clubs in the Premiership, and at 36, for
people to still have that interest in me is an honour. I am very
flattered by that but right now I am a Galaxy player."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)