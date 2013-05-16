LONDON May 16 Former England captain David Beckham has announced his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the season, the English FA said on Thursday.

"I'm thankful to PSG for giving me the opportunity to continue but I feel now is the right time to finish my career, playing at the highest level," the BBC quoted the Paris St Germain player as saying in a statement.

