LONDON May 16 The chances of French champions Paris St Germain ever playing third tier English club Leyton Orient are remote in the extreme but some fans in east London still think David Beckham could be heading their way.

The former England captain, born in Leytonstone near Orient's ground, announced on Thursday that he was retiring at the end of the season after PSG's final match at FC Lorient in north-west France on May 26.

Leyton Orient, who once gave Beckham a trial as a schoolboy, moved quickly to prevent any confusion.

"Already had a few phone calls but to clear things up Beckham's last game is against FC Lorient not us," they said on their official Twitter feed (@leytonorientfc) to 10,000 followers.

A spokesman for the League One London club, whose attendances rarely top 4,000, said it was not the first time the two had been confused.

"But to be honest, the people I spoke to were pretty clueless," he added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)