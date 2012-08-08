Aug 8 Welsh midfielder Craig Bellamy has asked
to leave Liverpool to join English Championship (second tier)
side Cardiff City, his manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed
Wednesday.
"We've been in talks with him and with Cardiff, in terms of
a possibility of him going back there," Rodgers told a news
conference broadcast by Sky Sports. "It's not him crying wanting
to leave Liverpool, it's more compassionate reasons really."
Rodgers said Bellamy wanted to be with his family who still
live in Cardiff. "He's 33 years of age and he's travelled around
the country all his life while his family has been based
elsewhere," he said.
Bellamy, who represented Britain at the London Olympics
scoring once in four matches, has already spent time at Cardiff
going on loan in 2010-11 after falling out with management at
Manchester City.
He has played for seven clubs, not including loan moves, and
previously joined Liverpool in 2006 before signing again on a
free transfer in September last year.
