COPENHAGEN Dec 17 Denmark striker Nicklas
Bendtner issued a public apology on Saturday following his
arrest in Britain on Thursday.
Bendtner and his Sunderland team-mate Lee Cattermole were
arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to parked cars
near Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium.
The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, was also
involved in a recent incident in a Copenhagen pizzeria when his
credit card was rejected.
Bendtner released a statement to the Ekstra Bladet newspaper
in Copenhagen in which he said he was "sorry that I have let so
many people down" and promised to end the "extracurricular
activities" that have got him in trouble.
"Dear friends, fans, Sunderland and family," he said. "The
past couple of weeks have seen me involved in several incidents
that have attracted much negative attention from the media."
He explained: "After the friendly international against
Finland (on November 15) I was part of an unfortunate incident
at the team hotel where I more or less was portrayed as a
violent character.
"Anybody who knows me can testify that I am not. Police in
the end decided not to press charges.
"In connection with a birthday celebration with my
girlfriend I was part of an incident at a pizzeria in downtown
Copenhagen where my credit card got rejected. I bet you all know
the feeling but in this case it was also described in the media.
"The latest incident involves two of my team-mates and me who
were picked up by polite and friendly English policemen as CCTV
footage allegedly shows us in the process of damaging parked
cars after a night out on the town.
"This case now has to make its way through the British
system of justice and a verdict is expected by February next
year. In connection with all these incidents I have to make one
thing very, very clear.
"I am extremely sorry for all of this. I apologise sincerely
that I have allowed myself to get involved in things that are
interpreted in such dramatic fashion. I fully assume
responsibility for not distancing myself from these incidents
before they got out of hand.
"The error is mine alone and I am sorry that I have let so
many people down. Basically, I am a normal guy with an
extraordinary job."
He added: "My primary objective right now is to get rid of
my injury and get back into full fitness for Sunderland and
Denmark. I hope you will understand that I now promise to
concentrate fully on football and only football. My focus has to
be here -- and not anywhere else."
