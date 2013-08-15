LONDON Aug 15 Aston Villa's forgotten striker Darren Bent is on the verge of joining Fulham on a season-long loan deal, Villa manager Paul Lambert said on Thursday.

"I think it's well-documented now that he's down there (Fulham) having a medical and that is the last I've heard," Lambert was quoted as saying by the BBC.

England international Bent, 29, was largely frozen out at Villa Park last season following the arrival of Belgium forward Christian Benteke and spent much of the season on the bench.

Fulham boss Martin Jol told a news conference on Thursday that Bent, who briefly worked under the Dutchman at their former club Tottenham Hotspur, was a target but refused to say any more, adding only that he was looking for a pacey forward.

The west Londoners, who finished 12th last season to Villa's 15th, boast Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov as their main striker.

Fulham visit Sunderland on Saturday on the opening day of the new Premier League season while Villa travel to Arsenal (both 1400 GMT). (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)