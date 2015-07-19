LONDON, July 19 Liverpool have agreed a 32.5 million pounds ($50.73 million) deal with Aston Villa for striker Christian Benteke, British media reported on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Belgian international will undergo a medical by Tuesday and is unlikely to join his new team on their current tour of Australia, the BBC reported.

Liverpool club doctor will leave the tour of Australia and fly back to Britain to conduct his medical, the report said.

Since joining Aston Villa from Genk in 2012, Benteke has scored 49 goals in 101 appearances, helping the team avoid relegation last season.

Liverpool made the bid for Benteke after selling Raheem Sterling to Manchester City for a record fee of 49 million pounds ($76.4 million).

($1 = 0.6407 pounds) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)