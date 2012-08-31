Aug 31 Belgium striker Christian Benteke has
joined Aston Villa from Racing Genk, the English Premier League
club announced on Friday.
The 21-year-old, who has five international caps, arrives at
Villa Park on a four-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.
"It was motivation for me when I went to join up with the
national team and saw all the players from the Premier League:
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal)
and Eden Hazard (Chelsea)," Benteke told the Villa website
(www.avfc.co.uk).
"The manager (Paul Lambert) also convinced me this was the
perfect move. Villa are a very historic football club and my
colleagues on international duty have said good things about the
football here in England.
"I am looking forward to getting my career started in the
Premier League. I am a striker and I can play with my back to
the goal. I can also play behind the striker and I am good in
the air."
Villa fans must wait until after next week's international
break before they can see their new striker in action.
"It was a special moment for me to score my first goal for
the national team two weeks ago against Netherlands and I hope
that I can do this for Aston Villa many times," said Benteke.
Lambert was delighted to have signed the striker.
"Christian is only 21 but already he's an established
Belgian international and he's had a terrific time at Genk. He's
something very different to what we have here and that added
dimension will enhance the football club," said the Villa
manager.
"He's definitely a handful. He's tall, powerful, he has pace
and we'll be stronger with him in the side."
(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)