LONDON, Sept 6 Tottenham Hotspur have loaned winger David Bentley to Russian Premier League team FC Rostov until January, the London club said on its website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Thursday.

The 28-year-old former England international joined Premier League Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in 2008 for 15 million pounds ($23.90 million) but failed to claim a regular place in the side, making only 42 league appearances.

He was loaned to Birmingham City for the second half of the 2010-11 season and to West Ham United last term where he made only five appearances before being ruled out for six months with a knee injury.

