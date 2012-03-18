SOFIA, March 18 Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov is poised to leave Manchester United at the end of the season despite the English champions taking up an extra year's option on his contract, his agent said on Sunday.

"I had three meetings with (United manager) Alex Ferguson," Emil Danchev told Bulgarian media. "We should accept that he'll try to build a team for the next three or four years and Berbatov will not be part of this team.

"Ferguson wants to change the playing style, to implement more speed," Danchev added. "I was pleased with United's position as they said they'll not oppose Berbatov's move in the summer."

Languid Berbatov, who is Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

"I understand he wants first-team football," Ferguson said earlier this week. "It's difficult for me to guarantee that so it could lead to him looking elsewhere."

Berbatov, joint top scorer in the Premier League last season, has lost his starting spot at United with Danchev saying the 31-year-old will attempt to revive his club career in another top European league.

"Dimitar will most probably leave England but he doesn't want to move to the U.S., Japan, United Arab Emirates or championships like these," said Danchev.

Several clubs from Spain, Germany and France have been linked in the media with signing Berbatov. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)