LONDON Aug 30 Manchester United striker Dimitar
Berbatov is close to joining Fulham along with Sunderland
midfielder Kieran Richardson, the London club said on Thursday.
Former Bulgarian international Berbatov was expected to move
to Fiorentina but the Serie A team said he failed to turn up for
a scheduled meeting in Italy on Wednesday.
"Berbatov is finishing his medical and if everything is good
he will be one of our players," coach Martin Jol told the club's
website (www.fulhamfc.com).
"There were a lot of clubs interested but we were able and
capable of getting him. He was on my list all the time - I tried
to do something months ago and it didn't come off so I came back
and it was the right moment for him to make his decision."
Berbatov played under Jol when the Dutchman was in charge of
Tottenham Hotspur. The forward left White Hart Lane for Old
Trafford in 2008.
The 31-year-old struggled to hold down a place in the United
first team last season and seemed set for a move to Fiorentina.
"The player embarked in the company of his agent and with
tickets paid by Fiorentina on a direct flight to Florence," the
Italian club said. "But the player never arrived."
Jol also said a fee had been agreed for former England
international Richardson.
"We are talking to Richardson and hopefully he will come to
us," the Dutchman explained. "I see him playing as a winger."
