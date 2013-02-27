LONDON Feb 27 Arsenal will unveil a statue of former striker Dennis Bergkamp at their Emirates Stadium before the start of next season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

"I will do everything I can to be there when it will be unveiled. It will definitely be a special moment for me which I don't want to miss," Bergkamp told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I am honoured that this is going to happen. It makes me very proud. Everyone knows that I love Arsenal and that I had a fantastic time at the club."

The former Dutch international joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995, playing 423 times for the north Londoners in his 11 years there and scoring 120 goals.

Bergkamp won the league on three occasions (1998, 2002, 2004) and the FA Cup four times (1998, 2002, 2003 and 2005). He also made a key contribution to the club's undefeated league season in 2003/04.

Statues of Arsenal greats Herbert Chapman, Tony Adams and Thierry Henry were unveiled in December 2011. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Alison Wildey)