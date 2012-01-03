LONDON Jan 3 A fan who staked just five pounds on three of the most unlikely Premier League results of the season last weekend won 7,590 pounds ($11,800) when they all proved correct.

The Everton fan successfully predicted that strugglers Blackburn Rovers would win at Manchester United, midtable Aston Villa would win at Chelsea and Sunderland would beat Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Rovers stunned United 3-2 and Villa won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, while a last-gasp goal earned Sunderland a 1-0 home win over City on Sunday.

The odds on the punter being successful were 1517-1.

A spokesman for bookmakers William Hill said: "To find three of the least predictable results of the season and put them in a virtually impossible treble leaves us very relieved he was only prepared to risk a fiver on the outcome.

"The Blackburn game saw the biggest winning Premier League odds we have ever offered, 22-1 for them to win at Old Trafford and by adding Sunderland and Villa to the mix, the lucky punter beat odds of 1517-1. It is a little surprising he didn't add Everton to win at West Brom, which would have boosted his winnings to nearly 20,000 pounds."

($1 = 0.6435 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)