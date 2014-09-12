LONDON, Sept 12 Champions Manchester City will have to rectify a poor away record at Arsenal if they are to bounce back from a surprise Premier League defeat by Stoke before the international break.

They have won only one of 17 previous Premier League games away to the Gunners - a 2-0 win in 2013.

Leading bookmakers William Hill, however, make City slight favourites at 7-5 with Arsenal at 7-4 and the draw at 13-5.

New Arsenal signing Danny Welbeck is 13-2 to open the scoring on his debut.

Manchester United are yet to win under new manager Louis van Gaal, picking up only two points from their first three Premier League games, but they are huge favourites to get up and running against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

United have won 10 and lost none of their 12 previous Barclays Premier League meetings with QPR while QPR have not kept a clean sheet against United since September 1992.

New United striker Radamel Falcao is 13-5 favourite to open the scoring on his debut for the club.

United are 2-7 to win while the visitors are 9-1 to pull off a surprise victory.

* Odds provided by William Hill (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)