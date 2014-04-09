LONDON, April 9 The FA has proposed a complete ban on anyone involved in England's top eight tiers from betting on any soccer match or competition anwhere in the world, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Participants are currently blocked by Rule E8(b) from betting on a match or competition they have been involved in that season or on which they have any direct or indirect influence.

However the FA council has recommended a total worldwide betting ban, as well as a prohibition on betting on any other football-related matter such as transfers, team selection or the employment of managers.

"The proposed betting rule adjustment to encompass all aspects of world football provides a simple and straightforward message to all participants on where the line is drawn," director of football governance regulation Darren Bailey said in on the FA's website (www.thefa.com).

"It is important to stress that the rules form only one part of the overall framework for the regulation of betting and maintaining the integrity of the English game. In addition to the monitoring of betting markets throughout the world, education remains a key part of our work."

Participants are also currently banned from using or passing on inside information for betting.

The FA's proposal for a blanket ban would apply to those playing at so-called Step 4 or above in the league system.

Betting by players and managers has come under the spotlight recently, with League One (third division) club Tranmere Rovers sacking manager Ronnie Moore on Wednesday for a breach of contract after he admitted breaking FA betting rules.

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling and Stoke City striker Cameron Jerome, who is on loan at Crystal Palace, have been fined for breaching regulations, as has Tottenham Hotspur's England winger Andros Townsend, who also got a suspended ban.

Accrington Stanley managing director Robert Heys was given a 21-month ban and 1,000 pounds ($1,700) fine in August after admitting 735 breaches of the FA's betting rules over a 10 year period, including 231 that were on games involving Accrington, who play in England's League Two (second tier).

The proposed rule change needs agreement at the FA shareholders annual general meeting next month.

($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)