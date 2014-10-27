LONDON Oct 27 Birmingham City have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager following the club's record 8-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, the Championship (second-tier) side said on Monday.

The 40-year-old, who made 106 appearances for Birmingham between 1998 and 2000, left his managerial post at fourth-tier Burton Albion to succeed Lee Clark, who was sacked last week before the team's humiliating thrashing on Saturday.

"Birmingham City is delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Rowett as the club's new manager," a statement on the club's website (www.bcfc.com) read. "Rowett was the outstanding candidate during a thorough recruitment process over the past seven days."

Rowett, who led Burton to the League Two playoffs in their previous two campaigns, turned down an offer to manage Championship side Blackpool in the close season. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Clare Lovell)