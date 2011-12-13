Dec 13 The wages of Blackburn Rovers players are safe and the club is not suffering a financial crisis, the Premier League team told their fans on Tuesday.

Rovers are second-bottom of the table and fighting a fierce relegation battle after collecting only 10 points from the first 15 games of the season.

Disgruntled fans have turned on manager Steve Kean and the pressure on the coaching staff was compounded on Sunday when Rovers lost 2-1 to Sunderland, direct rivals in the relegation scrap. Blackburn lie 19th in the standings, four points from safety.

British media reports said Rovers could run into financial trouble at the start of 2012 as Barclays bank will not extend its credit facility. The Mail on Sunday reported that Rovers could fall behind on wage payments to players and staff.

But Rovers' owners, Indian poultry conglomerate Venky's, denied there was a financial crisis. A statement on the club's website, written on behalf of finance director Karen Silk, strongly refuted the reports.

"There is no financial crisis, and, there is absolutely no danger to the players and staff wages," the statement said.

"Amongst all professional football clubs, finances are regularly assessed and reassessed during the season based on performance, income and costs, and at Blackburn Rovers this is no different.

"Barclays Bank and Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a long relationship over many years and are currently in constructive dialogue about how the bank, along with the owners, can support the club for many years to come."

The Rao family, who own the Venky's brand, have been unpopular with Rovers fans since their 2010 acquisition of the former Premier League champions.

Rovers host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday seeking just their third win of the season. (Writing By Drazen Jorgic in London, editing by Ed Osmond)