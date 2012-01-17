Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Jan 17 Dressing room unrest joined Blackburn Rovers' list of problems on Tuesday with the struggling Premier League club turning down captain Chris Samba's transfer request.
The 27-year-old Congolese defender had issued a statement on Monday saying he wanted to leave the club in the January transfer window but his request has fallen on deaf ears.
"Blackburn Rovers reiterate that team captain Christopher Samba is not for sale," the club, who are above the relegation zone on goal difference, said on their website (www.rovers.co.uk).
"The player signed a new contract with the club less than a year ago which runs to June 2015."
Samba's desire to leave comes during a season that has been dogged by fan protests against manager Steve Kean and the club's Indian owners Venky's as well as poor performances on the pitch.
On-field troubles had eased slightly of late with the club lifting themselves off the bottom of the table thanks to a surprise 3-2 victory over champions Manchester United and a 3-1 win over Fulham.
Fan disgruntlement has, however, continued and Kean has said he avoids going out in the north-west English town because of the supporters' animosity.
