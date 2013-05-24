May 24 Caretaker manager Gary Bowyer has been rewarded for keeping Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship (second tier) by being giving the job permanently on a one-year rolling contract.

"It is a huge honour and a proud moment for me," the 41-year-old said in a statement on Friday.

"I have been at the club for nine years, I know the traditions. The foundation of the club was built on hard work and that is what we need to produce."

Blackburn, owned by Indian chicken processing firm Venky's, were relegated from the Premier League last year and have just endured a tumultuous season in the Championship.

The 1995 English champions sacked Henning Berg and Michael Appleton after 57 and 67 days respectively and were slipping towards relegation into the third tier before Bowyer stepped in for the second time in the season to guide them to 17th. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)