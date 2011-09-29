Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Sept 29 Former Denmark and Arsenal midfielder John Jensen is leaving his position as assistant manager at Blackburn Rovers, the Indian-owned Premier League club said on Thursday.
"The club would like to thank John for his efforts over the past nine months and offer him best wishes for the future," they said on the Rovers website (www.rovers.co.uk).
Jensen had joined in January on a short-term contract.
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.