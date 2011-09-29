Sept 29 Former Denmark and Arsenal midfielder John Jensen is leaving his position as assistant manager at Blackburn Rovers, the Indian-owned Premier League club said on Thursday.

"The club would like to thank John for his efforts over the past nine months and offer him best wishes for the future," they said on the Rovers website (www.rovers.co.uk).

Jensen had joined in January on a short-term contract.

