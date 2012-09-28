LONDON, Sept 28 Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean, who is highly unpopular with the English Championship (second division) club's fans, resigned on Friday, saying he had been "forced" to quit.

"For reasons that I cannot discuss on legal advice, it is with deep regret, given my hard work and service for the club for a number of years, that I have been forced to resign as manager of Blackburn Rovers football club with immediate effect, due to my position as team manager becoming untenable," Kean said in a statement from his lawyers reported by British media.

Blackburn, owned by Indian poultry giant Venky's, were relegated from the Premier League last season and despite a bright start to the new campaign - they are in third place after seven games - the beleaguered Kean has been the subject of continued protests at Ewood Park.

"I wish to thank all the players and coaching staff for their great support and the majority of the fans, who now see their club heading towards an automatic promotion position back to the Premiership. I wish the club all the very best for the future," Kean added in Friday's statement.

Despite Rovers' relegation from the Premier League, Venky's chose to stick with the Scot to get them promotion and backed him by spending a club record eight million pounds ($12.92 million) on Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes.

But after four wins, two draws and a loss in the league, Kean's future was again widely discussed in British media this week with his sacking appearing imminent following the 1995 English champions' 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough last Friday.

Kean, 44, had to hire a round-the-clock bodyguard in April after fearing for his safety following protests by fans calling for him to be dismissed.

He took charge of Rovers in December 2010 after moving up from first team coach to replace Sam Allardyce who was surprisingly sacked following the Venky's takeover. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)