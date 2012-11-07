Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON Nov 7 Blackpool have named Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton as their new boss after Ian Holloway quit to join Crystal Palace, the English second-tier side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The northern club played in the Premier League for one season in 2010/11 and missed out on an immediate return last May when they lost the playoff final to West Ham United.
Appleton, who has signed a one-year rolling contract, was relegated to the third tier with debt-stricken Portsmouth last term but the 36-year-old won plaudits for running the club on a shoestring.
Blackpool lie 12th after 15 games of the 46-match season. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.