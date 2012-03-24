LONDON, March 24 Bolton Wanderers returned to action on Saturday, a week after their midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed with a cardiac arrest during an FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

After postponing their midweek Premier League fixture against Aston Villa out of respect for the England under-21 international, who remains in intensive care, Bolton took on Blackburn Rovers in an important relegation battle.

Fans held up a mosaic of cards which spelled out "Muamba 6" while a video screen showed a compilation of Muamba in action.

There was a period of applause for the player who received life-saving treatment on the pitch at White Hart Lane last week after his heart stopped beating.

Muamba has been in hospital ever since and his condition has improved from critical although a statement from his father Marcel and fiancee Shauna Magunda on Saturday said he still had a long way to go.

"The support we have had from the fans, not just from Bolton but football supporters around the world, has given us so much strength. We have been particularly touched by the support from the football community globally," it read.

"Even though Fabrice has made great progress over the last couple of days, he is still in intensive care and still has a long period of recovery ahead. He has asked that you please keep him in your prayers." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)